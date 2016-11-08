Nov 8 Mpm Holdings Inc :

* Mpm Holdings Inc - expects to deliver approximately $27 million of savings in fiscal year 2016 from global restructuring program

* Mpm Holdings Inc - expects to fully implement its global restructuring program in first half of 2017

* Mpm Holdings Inc qtrly loss per share $0.35

* Mpm holdings inc - is taking strategic actions to reduce its global siloxane manufacturing capacity

* Mpm Holdings Inc - siloxane restructuring expected to generate savings of approximately $10 million per annum on a run-rate basis

* Mpm holdings inc - at september 30, 2016, momentive had net debt, which is total debt less cash and cash equivalents, of approximately $1.0 billion

* Momentive announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 sales rose 1 percent to $567 million