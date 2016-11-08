BRIEF-Bristol-Myers cites forex, oncology competition for outlook cut
* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May
Nov 8 Mpm Holdings Inc :
* Mpm Holdings Inc - expects to deliver approximately $27 million of savings in fiscal year 2016 from global restructuring program
* Mpm Holdings Inc - expects to fully implement its global restructuring program in first half of 2017
* Mpm Holdings Inc qtrly loss per share $0.35
* Mpm holdings inc - is taking strategic actions to reduce its global siloxane manufacturing capacity
* Mpm Holdings Inc - siloxane restructuring expected to generate savings of approximately $10 million per annum on a run-rate basis
* Mpm holdings inc - at september 30, 2016, momentive had net debt, which is total debt less cash and cash equivalents, of approximately $1.0 billion
* Momentive announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 sales rose 1 percent to $567 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.