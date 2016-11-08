BRIEF-Bristol-Myers cites forex, oncology competition for outlook cut
* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May
Nov 8 Albany Molecular Research Inc
* Reaffirms 2016 outlook
* Albany molecular research inc sees full year 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $48 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amri announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.17
* Q3 loss per share $0.57
* Q3 revenue rose 46 percent to $152.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.03 to $1.11
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $590 million to $615 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.