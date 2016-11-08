BRIEF-Bristol-Myers cites forex, oncology competition for outlook cut
* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May
Nov 8 Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd
* Production for quarter averaged 10,790 boe/d (55% liquids), an increase of 13% over previous quarter
* Qtrly total revenue $31.6 million versus $27.8 million
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $0.12
* Tamarack valley energy ltd. Announces 2016 third quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.