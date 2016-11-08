BRIEF-Bristol-Myers cites forex, oncology competition for outlook cut
* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May
Nov 8 US Foods Holding Corp
* US Foods Holding Corp reports third quarter fiscal 2016 earnings
* Qtrly net sales increased 0.8% to $5.8 billion
* Q3 revenue view $5.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* US foods holding corp says Q3 total case volume growth of 4%, Q3 independent restaurant volume rose 5.5%
* US Foods Holding says raising 2016 expected adjusted EBITDA growth to a range of 9-10%
* US Foods Holding says full year net sales are expected to be flat to slightly down compared to last year
* US Foods Holding says fiscal 2016 cash capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $190 million-$200 million
* US Foods Holding says fiscal 2016 expected independent restaurant case volume growth remains at 6-7 percent
* US Foods Holding says full year interest expense is expected to be in range of $225 million-$235 million
* US Foods Holding says total net sales growth negatively impacted by deflation, particularly in beef and dairy, and product mix changes in quarter
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.39
* Q3 earnings per share $0.59
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.