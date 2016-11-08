BRIEF-Bristol-Myers cites forex, oncology competition for outlook cut
* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May
Nov 8 Synalloy Corp
* Synalloy corp - sales for specialty chemicals segment in q3 of 2016 were $12.0 million, representing a $3.0 million or 20% decrease
* Synalloy - "following sale leaseback transaction, we have substantially reduced company's net debt and expect to have less than $5 million at year-end"
* Synalloy - lower sales in specialty chemicals segment in quarter due to in-sourcing of products by customers
* Synalloy corp - net inventories decreased $4.7 million at sept 30, 2016 as compared to year-end 2015 with metals segment accounting for majority of decrease
* Synalloy reports third quarter 2016 results: continued weak industrial activity pressures sales and profits - order activity improving
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.03
* Q3 loss per share $0.30 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $34.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.