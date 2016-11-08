BRIEF-Bristol-Myers cites forex, oncology competition for outlook cut
* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May
Nov 8 Wsp Global Inc
* Wsp global inc qtrly adjusted ebitda of $147.2 million, up $21.0 million or 16.6%, compared to q3 2015
* Wsp global inc qtrly backlog at $5,371.2 million, representing 10.3 months of revenues, down $296.2 million or 5.2% compared to q2 2016
* Wsp global inc sees full year 2016 net revenues ranges $4,700 million -$4,900 million
* Wsp global inc sees full year 2016 adjusted ebitda $485.0-$505.0 million
* Wsp global inc - for full year 2016, capital expenditures and acquisition & integration costs slightly increased
* Wsp reports strong q3 2016 financial results
* Q3 earnings per share c$0.63
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.77
* Q3 revenue c$1.553 billion
* Q3 revenue view c$1.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.