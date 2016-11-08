BRIEF-Bristol-Myers cites forex, oncology competition for outlook cut
* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May
Nov 8 Seattle Genetics Inc :
* Seattle Genetics Inc - data from echelon-2 phase 3 trial expected in 2017 to 2018 timeframe
* Seattle Genetics and Takeda complete enrollment of phase 3 echelon-2 clinical trial evaluating adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) in frontline mature t-cell lymphoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.