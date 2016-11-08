Nov 8 Galectin Therapeutics Inc :

* Galectin Therapeutics Inc- on track for reporting of top-line results in december of 2017 for nash-cx trial

* Galectin Therapeutics reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q3 loss per share $0.19

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S