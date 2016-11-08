BRIEF-Bristol-Myers cites forex, oncology competition for outlook cut
* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May
Nov 8 Cas Medical Systems Inc :
* On track to achieve 2016 fore-sight sales growth of 20%
* "affirm our expectation to ship a net 400 fore-sight cerebral oximeters this year"
* Casmed reports third-quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 loss per share $0.06
* Q3 sales rose 16 percent to $5.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.