BRIEF-Bristol-Myers cites forex, oncology competition for outlook cut
* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May
Nov 8 Imation Corp :
* Imation corp says gross margin percent for q3 2016 was 45.2 percent, 10 pct better than Q3 2015
* Imation reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.16 excluding items
* Q3 loss per share $0.20 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue fell 20.7 percent to $11.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.