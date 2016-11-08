Nov 8 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc -

* As of sept 30, 2016, co had cash and cash equivalents of $56.3 million, compared to $4.8 million at december 31, 2015

* Eiger biopharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $1.49

* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S