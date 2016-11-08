BRIEF-Bristol-Myers cites forex, oncology competition for outlook cut
* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May
Nov 8 Lionbridge Technologies Inc
* Says expect to return to revenue growth in 2017 with ongoing earnings expansion
* Q4 revenue view $141.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Lionbridge technologies inc - provided a preliminary outlook for fy 2017 with estimated year-on-year revenue growth of 4-6%
* Lionbridge technologies inc - provided a preliminary outlook for fy 2017 with double-digit adjusted ebitda growth year-on-year
* Lionbridge reports q3 results with revenue of $135.2 million, gaap eps of $0.05 and non-gaap eps of $0.13
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.13
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 revenue $135.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $137.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q4 2016 revenue $134 million to $138 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.