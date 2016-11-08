Nov 8 Photon Control Inc -

* Quarter-end order backlog of $8.8 million, an increase of 83% compared to $4.8 million at september 30, 2015

* Qtrly net income before taxes of approximately $2.8 million compared to $2.6 million in q3 2015

* Photon control reports preliminary results for third quarter 2016

* Q3 revenue rose 45 percent to c$8.7 million