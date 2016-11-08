BRIEF-Bristol-Myers cites forex, oncology competition for outlook cut
* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May
Nov 8 Photon Control Inc -
* Quarter-end order backlog of $8.8 million, an increase of 83% compared to $4.8 million at september 30, 2015
* Qtrly net income before taxes of approximately $2.8 million compared to $2.6 million in q3 2015
* Photon control reports preliminary results for third quarter 2016
* Q3 revenue rose 45 percent to c$8.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.