BRIEF-Bristol-Myers cites forex, oncology competition for outlook cut
* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May
Nov 8 Wsp Global Inc
* WSP Global Inc reports Q3 2016 financial results
* WSP Global Inc say FY outlook on net revenues and adjusted EBITDA ranges narrowed to $4,700.0-$4,900.0 million and $485.0-$505.0 million, respectively
* WSP says FY outlook on capital expenditures and acquisition & integration costs slightly increased
* Qtrly backlog at C$5,371.2 million, representing 10.3 months of revenues, down C$296.2 million or 5.2% compared to Q2 2016
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.63
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.77
* Q3 revenue C$1.553 billion
* Q3 revenue view C$1.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow up 0.16 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.