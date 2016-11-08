UPDATE 1-Freeport-McMoRan paid Congo's Gecamines $33 mln to settle Tenke dispute

KINSHASA, Jan 26 Freeport-McMoRan Inc paid $33 million to resolve claims brought against it by Congo state miner Gecamines over the sale of its majority stake in the Tenke copper mine to China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC), it said in a statement.