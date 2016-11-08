BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals sees 2017 copper production of 570,000 tonnes
* Sees 2017 total net capital expenditure of $1.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 8 Sotherly Hotels Inc :
* Sotherly Hotels Inc qtrly total revenue $37.3 million versus $33.9 million
* Sotherly Hotels Inc qtrly ffo per share and unit $0.13
* Qtrly adjusted ffo attributable to common holders per share and unit $0.16
* Sotherly Hotels Inc sees 2016 total revenue $152.3 - $153.8 million
* Sees 2016 ffo per share and unit from $ 0.97 to $ 1.01
* Sotherly hotels inc sees 2016 adjusted ffo per share and unit $1.00 - $1.04
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 revenue view $153.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 adjusted ffo per share and unit from $ 1.00 to $ 1.04
* Q3 revenue view $36.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 FFO per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sotherly Hotels Inc. Reports financial results for the third quarter ended september 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees 2017 total net capital expenditure of $1.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, Jan 26 Freeport-McMoRan Inc paid $33 million to resolve claims brought against it by Congo state miner Gecamines over the sale of its majority stake in the Tenke copper mine to China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC), it said in a statement.
Jan 26 BNY Mellon Wealth Management said on Thursday it promoted Peter Wilson to wealth manager in Delaware.