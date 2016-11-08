BRIEF-Jupiter says J&J purchase of Actelion "very good outcome"
Jan 26 * Jupiter Fund Manager Mike Buhl-nielsen: Johnson & Johnson purchase of actelion is "very good outcome", says can see "clear synergies for j&j"
Nov 8 Carolina Financial Corp
* Carolina Financial Corporation announces agreement to acquire Greer Bancshares Incorporated
* Carolina Financial Corp says aggregate deal value of $45.1 million based on per share price of $18.00
* Carolina Financial Corp says transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share
* Merger agreement has been unanimously approved by boards of directors of each company
* Carolina financial says per agreement, 10% of consideration will be paid in cash and 90% will be in newly issued shares of carolina financial common stock
* Carolina financial says combined company will have approximately $2.0 billion in assets, $1.6 billion in loans and $1.5 billion in deposits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday, supported by mergers and acquisitions-related optimism, with Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion deal to buy Actelion lifting shares in the Swiss biotech firm.