BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals sees 2017 copper production of 570,000 tonnes
* Sees 2017 total net capital expenditure of $1.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 8 Collplant Holdings Ltd
* Collplant signs exclusive distribution agreement with Arthrex for Vergenix STR
* Collplant Holdings says from Dec 1, Arthrex to be exclusive distributor of CE marked Vergenix STR in Europe, Middle-East, India, some African countries
* Collplant Holdings says agreement includes common commercial terms and first order is expected to be supplied next month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees 2017 total net capital expenditure of $1.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KINSHASA, Jan 26 Freeport-McMoRan Inc paid $33 million to resolve claims brought against it by Congo state miner Gecamines over the sale of its majority stake in the Tenke copper mine to China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC), it said in a statement.
Jan 26 BNY Mellon Wealth Management said on Thursday it promoted Peter Wilson to wealth manager in Delaware.