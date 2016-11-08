BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals sees 2017 copper production of 570,000 tonnes
* Sees 2017 total net capital expenditure of $1.07 billion
Nov 8 Precision Drilling Corp :
* Precision Drilling Corporation announces pricing details of redemption of 2019 notes and partial redemption of 2020 notes
* Precision will redeem in cash all of C$200 million outstanding principal amount of its 6.50% senior notes due 2019
* 2019 notes will be redeemed and interest will cease to accrue on December 4, 2016
* Total redemption amount payable for each C$1,000 principal amount of 2019 notes will be C$1,016.25, plus accrued, unpaid interest
* Will redeem in cash on a pro rata basis US$250 million outstanding principal amount of its 6.625% senior notes due 2020
* Partial redemption of 2020 notes will occur on Dec 4, 2016, interest will cease to accrue on redeemed 2020 notes as of that date
KINSHASA, Jan 26 Freeport-McMoRan Inc paid $33 million to resolve claims brought against it by Congo state miner Gecamines over the sale of its majority stake in the Tenke copper mine to China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC), it said in a statement.
Jan 26 BNY Mellon Wealth Management said on Thursday it promoted Peter Wilson to wealth manager in Delaware.