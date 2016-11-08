Nov 8 Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

* Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust - AFFO for three months ended September 30, 2016 was $0.26 per unit

* Occupancy, on committed basis, was 94.2% at September 30, 2016 compared 93.2% at September 30, 2015

* Says FFO for three months ended Sept 30, increased 25.5% to $45,567; or $0.31 per unit diluted

