BRIEF-FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS SAYS Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES
Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES VERSUS 53,889 OUNCES
Nov 8 E. W. Scripps Co :
* Authorized a new share repurchase program up to $100 million of company's Class A common shares
* New share repurchase authorization runs from Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2018
Scripps board of directors authorizes new $100 million share repurchase program
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 26 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has tasked two U.S. industry leaders in oil reserves auditing to review the content of its deposits as it pushes ahead with a share listing next year, industry sources said on Thursday.
ALPS Advisors Inc reports 5.09 percent passive stake in energy transfer partners lp as of december 31, 2016