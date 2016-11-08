BRIEF-Actelion CEO hopes new R&D business to collaborate with J&J on products
* Ceo says new research company to concentrate on development, focus on research for 1-2 years
Nov 8 Sientra Inc :
* Sientra Acquires tissue expander portfolio from specialty Surgical Products, Inc.
* Sientra acquires tissue expander portfolio from specialty Surgical Products, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ceo says new research company to concentrate on development, focus on research for 1-2 years
LONDON, Jan 26 Danish drugmaker Lundbeck is betting that shark antibodies may offer a new way of getting drugs into the brain to fight Alzheimer's and other diseases, after successful early research with privately owned U.S. biotech firm Ossianix.
* Clozels and investor Maag each stand to gain around $1.5 bln