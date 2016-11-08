BRIEF-FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS SAYS Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES
* Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES VERSUS 53,889 OUNCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 8 Cogentix Medical Inc :
* Qtrly revenue increased to $13.4 million, a 13 pct increase over prior year period (14pct on a constant currency basis)
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $13.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cogentix medical reports 13 percent q3 revenue growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 26 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has tasked two U.S. industry leaders in oil reserves auditing to review the content of its deposits as it pushes ahead with a share listing next year, industry sources said on Thursday.
* ALPS Advisors Inc reports 5.09 percent passive stake in energy transfer partners lp as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ko81ya) Further company coverage: