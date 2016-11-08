Nov 8 Indigo Books And Music Inc

* Indigo reports Q2 results: continued strong revenue growth of 5.4 pct; three years of quarterly revenue growth

* Q2 loss per share C$0.04

* Q2 revenue C$216.9 million

* Indigo Books and Music Inc says total comparable sales, which includes both online sales and comparable store sales, increased by 5.1 pct in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: