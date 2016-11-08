BRIEF-FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS SAYS Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES
* Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES VERSUS 53,889 OUNCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 8 Vivint Solar Inc
* Vivint Solar announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 revenue $41.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $43.5 million
* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.36
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vivint Solar Inc - MW booked of approximately 59 megawatts (MWS) for quarter.
* Vivint Solar Inc - installations were 8,266 for quarter
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.15
* Vivint Solar Inc - subsequent to quarter end, company received $200 million of tax equity commitments for three new tax equity partnerships
* Vivint Solar Inc - estimates that tax equity commitments will support investments in solar energy systems with a total value of over $480 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 26 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has tasked two U.S. industry leaders in oil reserves auditing to review the content of its deposits as it pushes ahead with a share listing next year, industry sources said on Thursday.
* ALPS Advisors Inc reports 5.09 percent passive stake in energy transfer partners lp as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ko81ya) Further company coverage: