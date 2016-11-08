Nov 8 Echelon Corp -

* Echelon reports third quarter 2016 results

* Echelon Corp sees Q4 of 2016 gross margin is expected to be in a range of 55-57 pct

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP loss per share is expected to be between $0.18 and $0.30

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.25

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.29

* Q3 revenue $8.2 million

* Sees Q4 2016 GAAP loss per share $0.27 to $0.39

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $7.8 million to $8.2 million