BRIEF-FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS SAYS Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES
* Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES VERSUS 53,889 OUNCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 8 Zayo Group Holdings Inc -
* Zayo Group Holdings Inc reports financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016
* Qtrly bookings of $7.2 million
* Churn of 1.1 pct at quarter end
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 revenue $504.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $511 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES VERSUS 53,889 OUNCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 26 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has tasked two U.S. industry leaders in oil reserves auditing to review the content of its deposits as it pushes ahead with a share listing next year, industry sources said on Thursday.
* ALPS Advisors Inc reports 5.09 percent passive stake in energy transfer partners lp as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ko81ya) Further company coverage: