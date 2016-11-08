Nov 8 Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $0.48

* Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc says collaboration revenue for q3 of 2016 was $0.8 million, compared to $1.2 million for q3 of 2015

* Tracon Pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides corporate update