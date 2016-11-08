BRIEF-FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS SAYS Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES
* Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES VERSUS 53,889 OUNCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 8 Codexis Inc
* Codexis reports financial results for the third quarter of 2016
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09
* Q3 earnings per share $0.03
* Q3 revenue $14.9 million versus $17.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $7.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raising low end of previous revenue FY guidance range and revise outlook to between $47 million and $49 million
* Narrowing FY guidance for gross margin as a percentage of total revenues to be between 80 pct and 82 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 26 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has tasked two U.S. industry leaders in oil reserves auditing to review the content of its deposits as it pushes ahead with a share listing next year, industry sources said on Thursday.
* ALPS Advisors Inc reports 5.09 percent passive stake in energy transfer partners lp as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ko81ya) Further company coverage: