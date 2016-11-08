BRIEF-FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS SAYS Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES
* Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES VERSUS 53,889 OUNCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 8 Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.57
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.41
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC sees 2016 revenues $1,485 million -$1,530 million
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC sees FY 2016 total net product sales $1,477-$1,522 million
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC sees FY 2016 GAAP net income per diluted share $5.66-$6.56
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC sees fy 2016 non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share $9.90-$10.30
* Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC- qtrly total revenues
$374.18 million versus $340.87 million
* Q3 revenue view $388.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $10.05, revenue view $1.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 26 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has tasked two U.S. industry leaders in oil reserves auditing to review the content of its deposits as it pushes ahead with a share listing next year, industry sources said on Thursday.
* ALPS Advisors Inc reports 5.09 percent passive stake in energy transfer partners lp as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ko81ya) Further company coverage: