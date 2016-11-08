BRIEF-FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS SAYS Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES
* Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES VERSUS 53,889 OUNCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 8 Abraxas Petroleum Corp
* Abraxas provides operational, financial and divestiture update; addresses 2016 and 2017 guidance and capital budget
* In Permian basin, Abraxas now expects to close sale of Hudgins ranch in December 2016
* Borrowing base was recently redetermined to $115 million
* Production for Q3 of 2016 averaged 5,955 boepd
* Given current service costs and attractive economics, Abraxas plans to restart company's Bakken rig in December, 2016
* Lowering company's 2016 capital budget from $40 million to $35 million largely due to service cost savings
* Midpoint of 2016 production guidance remains unchanged at 6,200 boepd
* For 2017, Abraxas anticipates drilling expenditures to approximate cash flow
* Lowering lease operating expense guidance by $0.75/boe for 2016
* Sees 2017 total production 7,000 boepd to 7,400 boepd
* Sees 2017 capex $60 million
* Signed a definitive agreement to divest company's brooks draw assets in powder river basin assets for approximately $11.3 million
* Continues to market company's remaining assets in powder river basin. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES VERSUS 53,889 OUNCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 26 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has tasked two U.S. industry leaders in oil reserves auditing to review the content of its deposits as it pushes ahead with a share listing next year, industry sources said on Thursday.
* ALPS Advisors Inc reports 5.09 percent passive stake in energy transfer partners lp as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ko81ya) Further company coverage: