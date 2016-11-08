BRIEF-FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS SAYS Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES
* Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES VERSUS 53,889 OUNCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 8 Globus Medical Inc
* Globus Medical reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29
* Q3 earnings per share $0.27
* Sees FY 2017 sales $625 million
* Sees FY 2016 sales $560 million
* Sees Q3 sales down 1 percent
* Q3 revenue $135.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $139.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Globus Medical Inc- company issues new 2016 guidance for sales of $560 million
* Globus Medical Inc sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share of approximately $1.13
* Globus Medical Inc sees FY 2016 guidance for non-GAAP diluted EPS at $1.20 per share.
* Globus Medical Inc- company currently projects 2017 full year sales of $625 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $574.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $640.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES VERSUS 53,889 OUNCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 26 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has tasked two U.S. industry leaders in oil reserves auditing to review the content of its deposits as it pushes ahead with a share listing next year, industry sources said on Thursday.
* ALPS Advisors Inc reports 5.09 percent passive stake in energy transfer partners lp as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ko81ya) Further company coverage: