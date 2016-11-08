Nov 8 Globus Medical Inc

* Globus Medical reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.29

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* Sees FY 2017 sales $625 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales $560 million

* Sees Q3 sales down 1 percent

* Q3 revenue $135.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $139.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Globus Medical Inc- company issues new 2016 guidance for sales of $560 million

* Globus Medical Inc sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share of approximately $1.13

* Globus Medical Inc sees FY 2016 guidance for non-GAAP diluted EPS at $1.20 per share.

* Globus Medical Inc- company currently projects 2017 full year sales of $625 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $574.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $640.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S