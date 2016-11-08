BRIEF-FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS SAYS Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES
* Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES VERSUS 53,889 OUNCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 8 Convergys Corp -
* Sees 2016 consolidated constant currency revenue growth flat, revised from prior guidance to approximate 2 percent
* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share growth of 4 percent to 5 percent, revised from prior guidance of 7 percent to 9 percent
* Convergys reports third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.46 from continuing operations
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations
* Q3 revenue $741 million versus i/b/e/s view $760.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 54,234 OUNCES VERSUS 53,889 OUNCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON, Jan 26 State oil giant Saudi Aramco has tasked two U.S. industry leaders in oil reserves auditing to review the content of its deposits as it pushes ahead with a share listing next year, industry sources said on Thursday.
* ALPS Advisors Inc reports 5.09 percent passive stake in energy transfer partners lp as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ko81ya) Further company coverage: