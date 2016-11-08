Nov 8 Vanguard Natural Resources Llc :
* Vanguard Natural Resources LLC - reported average
production of 423,787 Mcfe per day in Q3 of 2016 was up 10 pct
* Vanguard Natural Resources LLC - currently anticipate a
total capital expenditures budget of between $15.0 million and
$16.0 million for remainder of 2016
* Vanguard Natural Resources LLC - anticipates that its
forecasted excess cash flow will not be sufficient to pay
remaining borrowing base deficiency
* Vanguard Natural Resources LLC - qtrly net loss per unit
$1.92
* Qtrly oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales
$105.2 million versus $90.8 million
* Vanguard - refinancing or restructuring debt, selling
assets, reducing or delaying drilling program to be necessary to
satisfy borrowing base requirement
* Vanguard natural resources, llc reports third quarter 2016
results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
