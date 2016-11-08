Nov 8 Masonite International Corp

* Masonite International Corp says plan to close one manufacturing facility in architectural segment which is expected to improve cost structure

* Masonite International Corp says closing manufacturing facility expected to be completed by end of q3 of 2017

* Masonite International Corp says total restructuring costs associated with restructuring plan are expected to be $4.8 million

* Masonite International Corporation reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.89

* Q3 earnings per share $1.03

* Q3 sales $489.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $498.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S