* Qtrly passenger traffic (rpms) grew 12.7% year over year on a 2.0% capacity expansion

* Qtrly consolidated load factor came in at 84.2%, or 8.0 percentage points above 3q15

* Qtrly operating cost per available seat mile (casm) declined 2.9% year over year to 8.9 cents

* Copa holdings reports financial results for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $1.75

* Q3 revenue $569 million versus i/b/e/s view $548.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 excluding items