BRIEF-Sunlink Health's unit agrees to sell medical office building complex
Nov 8 Sunlink Health Systems Inc -
* Sunlink Health Systems' subsidiary reaches agreement to sell medical office building complex in Ellijay, Georgia
* Says expects to recognize a pre-tax gain on sale of approximately $2.4 million
* Deal for approximately $4.9 million
* Subsidiary reaches agreement to sell medical office building complex in Ellijay, Georgia
