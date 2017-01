Nov 8 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* Qtrly reported funds from operations per unit diluted of $0.248

* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust qtrly reported rental revenue of $196.3 million, increase of $9.0 million or 4.8 pct compared with $187.3 million

* Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust reports solid results for the third quarter of 2016