Nov 8 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc

* Condor Hospitality Trust reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 revenue $13.5 million versus $15.9 million

* Condor Hospitality Trust -Q3 RevPAR for four hotels considered new investment platform hotel increased to $81.56 from $80.89 for same period in 2015

* For Q3, RevPAR for 13 same-store hotels not considered held for sale at September 30, 2016 declined 5.8 PCT