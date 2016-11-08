Nov 8 Savanna Energy Services Corp :
* Savanna Energy Services - closely monitoring capital
markets for alternatives in refinancing $170 million of senior
unsecured notes
* Savanna Energy - pricing is expected to remain competitive
in near-term which will likely translate into lower operating
margins in q4 2016 in canada
* Savanna Energy - has been negotiating with its customers
in australia to re-contract its drilling and service rigs
outside of formal tender process
* Savanna Energy Services Corp announces 3rd quarter 2016
results and reactivation of drilling rigs in the permian basin
* Q3 loss per share C$0.12
* Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue C$71.1 million versus I/B/E/S view C$78.3
million
