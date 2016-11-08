Nov 8 Aimia Inc
* Aimia Inc - issued notice for redemption of all
outstanding $200 million principal amount of 6.95% senior
secured notes series 3 due Jan 26, 2017
* Aimia Inc - redemption date as set forth in notice of
redemption is december 9, 2016
* Aimia Inc - series 3 notes will be redeemed at a price
equal to greater of canada yield price and principal amount of
series 3 notes
