Nov 8 Aimia Inc

* Aimia Inc - issued notice for redemption of all outstanding $200 million principal amount of 6.95% senior secured notes series 3 due Jan 26, 2017

* Aimia Inc - redemption date as set forth in notice of redemption is december 9, 2016

* Aimia Inc - series 3 notes will be redeemed at a price equal to greater of canada yield price and principal amount of series 3 notes

* Aimia Inc announces notice of redemption for all of its 6.95% senior secured notes series 3 due Jan 26, 2017