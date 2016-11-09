UPDATE 1-S.Korea to boost economic cooperation with China amid THAAD concerns
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
Nov 8 Alaris Royalty Corp :
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.46
* Qtrly total revenue $23.3 million versus $23 million last year
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.46, revenue view C$25.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 revenue view C$116.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Alaris Royalty Corp. Releases 2016 Q3 financial results
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about C$93.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Soprano Sumi Jo's China tour cancelled with 'no reason' -Tweet
Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to more than a two-week high on Thursday morning tracking strength in Wall Street, while financial stocks were in demand after U.S. yields rose.