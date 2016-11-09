Nov 9 Agrofresh Solutions Inc

* Now expects full year 2016 net sales to be $160 million to $165 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be $77 million to $82 million

* FY2016 revenue view $174.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net income for Q3 of 2016 was $7.3 million compared to net loss of $16.5 million in same quarter of 2015

* Agrofresh Solutions reports results for third quarter and first nine months of 2016

* Q3 sales $61.2 million versus $61.8 million