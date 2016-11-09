Nov 9 Angiodynamics Inc

* New senior credit facility includes a $100 million tla and a $150 million RCF

* Board of directors authorizes up to $25 million in share repurchases

* Angiodynamics will retire existing loans and terminate all existing commitments under its existing credit facilities with proceeds of new facilities

* Angiodynamics announces new senior credit facilities and new share repurchase program