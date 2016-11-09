Nov 9 Magellan Health Inc

* Magellan Health reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Magellan Health says raises 2016 guidance

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.38, revenue view $4.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $2.86 to $3.24

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $4.78 billion to $5.02 billion

* Magellan Health says as compared to updated segment profit guidance range for 2016, currently expect that "solid segment profit growth in 2017"

* Q3 earnings per share $1.06

* Q3 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.22 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S