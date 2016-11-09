Nov 9 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Sucampo pharmaceuticals inc - company raises 2016 guidance
and provides preliminary 2017 guidance
* Sucampo pharmaceuticals inc - announces settlement with
dr. Reddy's laboratories for amitiza
* Sees 2016 total revenue $220.0 million to $225.0 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.03, revenue view $205.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $110.0 million to $115.0 million
* Sucampo pharmaceuticals - phase 3 trial of amitiza in
pediatric functional constipation in children 6-17 yrs of age
did not achieve primary endpoint
* Sucampo pharmaceuticals inc- completed a settlement and
license agreement with dr. Reddy's laboratories, ltd. And
certain of its affiliates
* Sucampo pharmaceuticals - agreement resolves patent
litigation in united states related to sucampo's amitiza 8 mcg
and 24 mcg soft gelatin capsules
* Sucampo pharmaceuticals - agreement provides for an entry
date more than six years from wednesday and profit sharing on
product sales by dr. Reddy's
* Sucampo reports third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.28
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.19
* Q3 revenue $57.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $51.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.20 to $1.25
