Nov 9 Clearstream Energy Services Inc
* Clearstream Energy Services announces third quarter 2016
financial results
* Clearstream Energy Services says effect of Fort McMurray
fires continued to impact Clearstream's operations and people
during Q3
* Clearstream Energy Services says expect financial impact
of fires will extend into Q4
* Qtrly revenue $67.8 million versus $116.7 million
* Clearstream Energy Services says sees total financial
impact of Fort McMurray fires on Clearstream's business will be
lost revenue of at least $35.0 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04
* Revenue for Q4 of 2016 is expected to be slightly lower
compared to Q3 of 2016
* Clearstream Energy Services says fabrication demand is
expected to remain weak during Q4 due to continued project and
pipeline delays, deferrals
* Clearstream Energy Services says Fort McMurray fires
estimated loss in revenue of $5.0 million during Q3
