Nov 9 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
* Still anticipate delivering double-digit growth in
adjusted eps in 2017
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.38 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly gross yield increased 1.5%. Adjusted net yield
increased 3.4% on a constant currency basis.
* Norwegian cruise line holdings ltd - sees q4 adjusted
earnings per share $0.53 to $0.57
* Norwegian cruise line holdings ltd - on track to deliver
double-digit growth in adjusted eps in 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.88 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Norwegian cruise line holdings ltd - looking to first half
of 2017, advanced bookings are ahead of prior year's record
levels at higher prices
* Norwegian cruise line holdings reports financial results
for the third quarter 2016
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.62
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $1.50
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.38 to $3.42
* Q3 revenue $1.5 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.49 billion
