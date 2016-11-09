Nov 9 First Majestic Silver Corp
* Qtrly silver production increased 20% to 3.1 million
ounces
* First majestic silver corp - qtrly silver equivalent
production increased 27 pct to 4.5 million ounces
* First majestic silver corp - qtrly all-in sustaining costs
decreased 27 pct to $10.52 per payable silver ounce
* First majestic reports third quarter financial results
* Q3 revenue rose 78 percent to $79.3 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.07 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)