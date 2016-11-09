Nov 9 Tribune Media Co
* Tribune Media Co - Expect to continue our cost reduction
initiatives into 2017
* Tribune Media Co - Revising our full year financial
guidance for 2016
* Tribune Media Co- For full year 2016, company expects
consolidated revenues to be between $2.147 billion and $2.179
billion
* Tribune Media-Adjusting for impact of core dollars
shifting into olympics, estimate core advertising remained
essentially flat in quarter , consistent with H1 2016
* Tribune Media - Qtrly results "would have been even better
but for Trump campaign's substantially lower than expected spend
on television advertising"
* Tribune Media Co - Full-year gross political advertising
revenue will be about $161 million
* Sees FY 2016 consolidated adjusted EBITDA to be between
$565 million and $585 million
* Tribune Media Co- For full year 2016, company expects
capital expenditures to be approximately $107 million
* Tribune Media Co - "We expect to continue our cost
reduction initiatives into 2017"
* FY2016 revenue view $2.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Tribune Media Co - Continue to work with our financial
advisors on a strategic review of company's assets
* Tribune Media Co - Considering other actions, including
but not limited to returns of capital to shareholders and debt
repayment
* Tribune Media - Revising 2016 guidance due to lower than
expected political ad revenue from presidential campaign and
fall in core advertising revenue
* Tribune Media-Sees $18 million-$20 million in expense
savings on annualized basis going forward from steps to identify
additional efficiencies in cost structure
* Tribune Media Company reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.48
* Q3 earnings per share $1.61
* Q3 revenue $518.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $547.9
million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
