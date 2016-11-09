Nov 9 Tribune Media Co

* Tribune Media Co - Expect to continue our cost reduction initiatives into 2017

* Tribune Media Co - Revising our full year financial guidance for 2016

* Tribune Media Co- For full year 2016, company expects consolidated revenues to be between $2.147 billion and $2.179 billion

* Tribune Media-Adjusting for impact of core dollars shifting into olympics, estimate core advertising remained essentially flat in quarter , consistent with H1 2016

* Tribune Media - Qtrly results "would have been even better but for Trump campaign's substantially lower than expected spend on television advertising"

* Tribune Media Co - Full-year gross political advertising revenue will be about $161 million

* Sees FY 2016 consolidated adjusted EBITDA to be between $565 million and $585 million

* Tribune Media Co- For full year 2016, company expects capital expenditures to be approximately $107 million

* Tribune Media Co - "We expect to continue our cost reduction initiatives into 2017"

* FY2016 revenue view $2.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tribune Media Co - Continue to work with our financial advisors on a strategic review of company's assets

* Tribune Media Co - Considering other actions, including but not limited to returns of capital to shareholders and debt repayment

* Tribune Media - Revising 2016 guidance due to lower than expected political ad revenue from presidential campaign and fall in core advertising revenue

* Tribune Media-Sees $18 million-$20 million in expense savings on annualized basis going forward from steps to identify additional efficiencies in cost structure

* Tribune Media Company reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 earnings per share $1.61

* Q3 revenue $518.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $547.9 million

* Q3 revenue $518.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $547.9 million